In Donetsk, fighters of 92nd SMB destroyed $2 million worth of enemy equipment. VIDEO
In Donetsk region, a company of the ACHILLES unmanned aerial vehicle strike systems of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko successfully used drones with night vision to attack enemy vehicles. The total cost of the destroyed enemy vehicles is about $2 million.
This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Russian APCs-80, IFV-2, and BREM (armored repair and evacuation vehicle).
