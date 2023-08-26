Ukrainian gunners from HIMARS took aim at Russian howitzer "Msta-S" in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Not far from Skeliuvate, near Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian artillery from HIMARS accurately hit a Russian 155mm MSTS 2S19 Msta-S.

A Russian cannon was firing at the positions of Ukrainian troops from the occupied territory. But the M142 HIMARS hit it with one shot, Censor.NET reports.

The artillery unit was heavily damaged and lost its combat capability.

