ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10275 visitors online
News Video War
8 185 15

In Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy gun "Giatsint". VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a powerful large-caliber enemy cannon "Giatsint"

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"Field work of our jets: cotton is blooming, hyacinths are withering!" our defenders wrote.

Read more: In Kherson region, Defense Forces knock enemy out of positions and destroy Russian river "fleet", - OC "South"

Author: 

Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886) Khersonska region (2054)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 