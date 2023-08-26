In Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy gun "Giatsint". VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a powerful large-caliber enemy cannon "Giatsint"

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"Field work of our jets: cotton is blooming, hyacinths are withering!" our defenders wrote.

