In Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy gun "Giatsint". VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a powerful large-caliber enemy cannon "Giatsint"
This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.
"Field work of our jets: cotton is blooming, hyacinths are withering!" our defenders wrote.
