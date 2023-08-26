Special forces of SSU are finishing off third tank regiment of Russians. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the soldiers of this unit alone, as part of the "A" SOF, have destroyed 216 tanks. The manning strength of the tank regiment of the terrorist country’s army is 94 units. The soldiers have already destroyed two regiments and are finishing off the third.

The results of their work can be seen in the video, Censor.NET reports.

