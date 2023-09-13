Kim Jong Un drank to Putin’s health and wished him victory in war. VIDEO

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un assured his Russian counterpart that Russia would certainly defeat the "gathering of evil".

The toasts were made during Kim Jong-un's official visit to Russia, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian state media.

"We are confident that the Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the collection of evil that claims hegemony and nourishes expansionist illusions," Kim Jong-un said.

He praised Putin and offered to raise a glass to his health.

Kim Jong Un believes that Russia "rose up to defend its sovereignty and security".

Watch: Putin and Kim Jong-un meet at the cosmodrome. FILE PHOTO.

According to him, "the top priority for the DPRK now is relations with Russia".