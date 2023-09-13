Kim Jong Un drank to Putin’s health and wished him victory in war. VIDEO
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un assured his Russian counterpart that Russia would certainly defeat the "gathering of evil".
The toasts were made during Kim Jong-un's official visit to Russia, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian state media.
"We are confident that the Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the collection of evil that claims hegemony and nourishes expansionist illusions," Kim Jong-un said.
He praised Putin and offered to raise a glass to his health.
Kim Jong Un believes that Russia "rose up to defend its sovereignty and security".
According to him, "the top priority for the DPRK now is relations with Russia".
