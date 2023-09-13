ENG
Soldiers of 92nd SAB attack enemy self-propelled guns "Akatsiya" with attack drone. VIDEO

In the Kupyansk sector, fighters of the AHILLES UAV strike company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko hit a Russian self-propelled artillery system Acacia.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Russians tried to disguise the UAV in order to fire on Ukrainian positions unnoticed. However, the camouflage did not work, as the attack drone destroyed the enemy equipment.

