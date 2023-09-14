Tourists from Russian Federation watch Neptune attack on S-400 "Triumph" in occupied Yevpatoria: "This is your mother, here it is!". VIDEO

A video of today’s attack by Ukrainian soldiers on Russia’s latest S-400 Triumph air defence system in occupied Yevpatoriya has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the attack was filmed by Russian tourists who had come on holiday to the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

"Russia's best anti-aircraft missile system, the S-400 Triumph, 'repels' a Ukrainian Neptune cruise missile attack on the positions of the S-400 division in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As we can see, the Neptunes easily hit their targets - the S-400 division's position area. An interesting amateur documentary report by Russian tourists from Yevpatoria confirms the destruction of the complexes and the extent of the damage. However, the cameraman looks very sad. Probably, he does not want to leave Crimea," the author of the publication writes in the commentary to the video.

