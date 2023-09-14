Johnson reacted to idea of naming street in Kyiv after him: "Kyiv is fantastic city, I admire spirit of resistance of people of Kyiv". VIDEO

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he admired Kyiv and its people.

He said this in an interview with Dmytro Gordon, which took place during the YES summit in the Ukrainian capital, Censor.NET reports.

Answering the question whether Boris Johnson would like to walk along the street named after him in Kyiv, the former British Prime Minister said:

"I am always happy to walk along any of the streets of Kyiv. It is a fantastic city. I admire the spirit of resistance of the people of Kyiv. You will definitely win! My main message to Ukraine is: keep up the good work. We will also continue to support you. But Ukraine will definitely win," Johnson said.

In the interview, he also told us how he met Vitali Klitschko and what he thinks of his work as mayor of Kyiv.

"I met Mayor Klitschko many years ago. We had a meeting in London when I was mayor. He has done a lot of good things in Kyiv, and he has great ideas," said the British former prime minister.

Earlier it was reported that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv. The Kyiv City Council voted for this decision on 24 November 2022, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko presented Johnson with the award during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

