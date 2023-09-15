Assault and sweeping of enemy positions by fighters of 30th SMB. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 30th SMB named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky stormed and captured the enemy position.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' coordinated combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows the work of tankers, assault groups, and combat drone operators. In the last shots, the wounded occupier raises his hands in the air.
