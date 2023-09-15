Hunting for 205th Brigade of Armed Forces of Russian Federation on Dnipro Islands by joint detachment of SSU. VIDEO

Soldiers of the joint unit of the SSU showed a video in which fragments of the destruction of the occupiers from the 205th brigade of the Russian army on the Dnipro islands were filmed.

The drone's video was recorded at night and posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"Do you remember the infamous 205th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is fighting on the left bank of the Kherson region, and the problems that Z-military commanders started to hysterical about in August? Let me remind you that the first to report the problems of the 205th Brigade was Russian blogger and soldier Yegor Guzenko "Thirteenth" on 24 August. He complained that the reconnaissance group of this unit was trapped in the Kherson area, suffered heavy losses, and was abandoned by its commanders. He wrote that energy bars were dropped on the occupiers to prevent them from starving to death. Z-war correspondent Romanov wrote that the command was not engaged in evacuation, did not supply food and water, and the blocked remnants of the Russian reconnaissance group were forced to eat mice. Let me just remind you that it was the 205th Brigade of the Russian Army that is believed to have blown up the Kakhovka HPP," Butusov wrote in a commentary to the video.

