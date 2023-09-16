Special forces of SSU attacked occupiers with FPV drones: enemy’s equipment was reduced. VIDEO

The Special Forces of the SSU continue to effectively destroy the invaders’ heavy equipment on the frontline using FPV drones. Over the past few weeks, they have destroyed almost a hundred pieces of Russian equipment and weapons and eliminated 40 enemy firing positions and fortifications.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

In recent weeks, the defenders from the SSU's CSO "A" have been "demilitarized":

13 tanks

28 ACVs

15 artillery systems

32 units of automotive equipment

2 means of surveillance

40 firing positions and fortifications.

"In addition, in coordination with fellow artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another 4 MLRS, 6 artillery systems, and an electronic warfare station were destroyed. About 50 more occupants stopped trampling on Ukrainian land," the SSU said.