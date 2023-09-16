ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11231 visitors online
News Video War
5 836 6

Special forces of SSU attacked occupiers with FPV drones: enemy’s equipment was reduced. VIDEO

The Special Forces of the SSU continue to effectively destroy the invaders’ heavy equipment on the frontline using FPV drones. Over the past few weeks, they have destroyed almost a hundred pieces of Russian equipment and weapons and eliminated 40 enemy firing positions and fortifications.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

In recent weeks, the defenders from the SSU's CSO "A" have been "demilitarized":

  • 13 tanks
  • 28 ACVs
  • 15 artillery systems
  • 32 units of automotive equipment
  • 2 means of surveillance
  • 40 firing positions and fortifications.

"In addition, in coordination with fellow artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another 4 MLRS, 6 artillery systems, and an electronic warfare station were destroyed. About 50 more occupants stopped trampling on Ukrainian land," the SSU said.

Author: 

liquidation (2355) Security Service of Ukraine (3091)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 