Prisoner about war: "We were told that Ukrainians are Nazis, attack, kill, but here everything is opposite". VIDEO
Denis Kravchenko, a Russian mercenary from Crimea, was imprisoned in Russia for theft, signed a contract with the Irbis PMC of the Russian Ministry of Defence and went to fight in Ukraine. He had 2 weeks left in his contract, but instead of going home, he went to the front line and was captured. Now, after an "epiphany", he allegedly will never take up arms.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
