Border guards hit fortified position of occupiers in Kharkiv region with mortar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Steel Frontier assault brigade struck at a fortified Russian position.

This was reported on the channel of the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows border guards striking at the enemy's location. The following shots show explosions and thick smoke. The soldiers struck the fortified position of the occupiers with fire from an 82-mm mortar.

See also: Liberation of Andriivka: unique footage of close combat from GoPro camera. VIDEO