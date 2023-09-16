ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11231 visitors online
News Video War
4 468 2

Border guards hit fortified position of occupiers in Kharkiv region with mortar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Steel Frontier assault brigade struck at a fortified Russian position.

This was reported on the channel of the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows border guards striking at the enemy's location. The following shots show explosions and thick smoke. The soldiers struck the fortified position of the occupiers with fire from an 82-mm mortar.

See also: Liberation of Andriivka: unique footage of close combat from GoPro camera. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 