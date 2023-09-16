Border guards hit fortified position of occupiers in Kharkiv region with mortar. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Steel Frontier assault brigade struck at a fortified Russian position.
This was reported on the channel of the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The video shows border guards striking at the enemy's location. The following shots show explosions and thick smoke. The soldiers struck the fortified position of the occupiers with fire from an 82-mm mortar.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password