Thank you to all of Poland for invaluable support and solidarity, - Zelenskyy met with Polish volunteers. VIDEO

On his return to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish volunteers helping Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's telegram.

The statement reads: "On my way to Ukraine, I had the honour to acknowledge the efforts of Polish citizens, volunteers, and caring hearts in Lublin.

Ms. Bianca Zalewska is a journalist who has been covering the Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014 and spreading the truth about what is happening because of the invasion of Russian evil. In July 2014, she was seriously injured but did not give up the fight for good. Her volunteer efforts saved many Ukrainian lives, including children who were transported to children's hospitals in Poland for treatment. Thank you for that!

He thanked Damian Duda, a rescue medic, head of a volunteer medical team, and lecturer at the Marie Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin, for all his efforts. He and his team travelled to Ukraine: to Bakhmut, Soledar, to the frontline in the south. He rescued our guys, our soldiers, founded a fund that finances the purchase of medicines and created a centre for training combat medics and actively conducts trainings for journalists and volunteers who go to the war zone. Thanks to this concern, lives are actually being saved. Thank you, Damian!

I thank the whole of Poland for the invaluable support and solidarity that helps to defend the freedom of our entire Europe!"

