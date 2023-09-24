New Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank was destroyed by ammunition explosion in Bakhmut region. VIDEO

The wreckage of a new Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank destroyed by an ammunition explosion near Bakhmut

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, showed what was left of the new Russian tank.

"This is what happens when you place shells in the combat compartment. That's why in Leopard 2, Challenger 2, and Abrams tanks, the designers keep the shells in a separate compartment. And in the Breakthrough, as in Soviet tanks, the shells are placed together with the crew," the statement said.

