Destruction of enemy armored vehicle with German high-precision SMArt 155 projectile. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 24th King Danylo Brigade destroyed a Russian armored vehicle using a high-precision German SMArt 155 projectile of 155 mm caliber.
According to Censor.NET, the successful attack was filmed by a drone.
The SMArt 155 is a German precision-guided projectile designed to be fired over long distances from howitzers and self-propelled artillery pieces to engage both stationary armored vehicles and those on the move.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password