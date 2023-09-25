Destruction of enemy armored vehicle with German high-precision SMArt 155 projectile. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 24th King Danylo Brigade destroyed a Russian armored vehicle using a high-precision German SMArt 155 projectile of 155 mm caliber.

According to Censor.NET, the successful attack was filmed by a drone.

The SMArt 155 is a German precision-guided projectile designed to be fired over long distances from howitzers and self-propelled artillery pieces to engage both stationary armored vehicles and those on the move.

