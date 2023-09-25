In court of Kyiv, review of appeal on preventive measure against Kolomoyskyy begins. VIDEO

In the Court of Appeal of Kyiv, the review of the complaint of the oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyy against the selection of a preventive measure for him begins.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Kolomoyskyy told reporters that he expects "justice" from the court and added that he is being held in "normal conditions."

The Radio Svoboda correspondent stated that 1+1 employees - Moseychuk, Horbunov, and former Minister of Culture and Information Policy Tkachenko - came to the meeting hall.

On September 2, the SSU and the BES informed Kolomoyskyy about suspicion of fraud and legalization of property in another case. In this case, we are talking about the legalization of more than UAH 500 million of illegal income through "Privatbank" in 2013-2020.

On the same day, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv ordered businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyy to be detained in custody for two months in Dnipro, with the possibility of bail of more than UAH 500 million. He is currently in the pre-trial detention center.

On September 15, the SSU and the State Security Service informed Kolomoyskyy of another suspicion of the appropriation of Privatbank's funds in the total amount of UAH 5.8 billion in the period from 2013 to 2014.

On September 16, the court re-elected Kolomoisky's preventive measure - the amount of the bail was increased to 3 billion 891 million hryvnias.

