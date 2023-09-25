Air defence units’ combat operations over Odesa region on night of 25 September. VIDEO

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, published a video with fragments of air defence units’ combat operations over Odesa region on the night of 25 September.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows, in particular, the work of the soldiers of the 160th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command "South"

"Last night, the enemy attacked Odesa again! 30 out of 33 air targets were destroyed! The video shows the combat work of the units of the 160th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Odesa Air Command "South", which ensured this result!Thank you, warriors! I also thank the fighter pilots and air defence of the Navy for their accuracy! Together - to victory!" Oleshchuk writes in a commentary to the video.

