Oleksiy Tretyakov, the former mayor of Tchaikovsky, a town in the Perm region of Russia, was captured by the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the border guards, the Defence Forces recently captured Tretyakov near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. He admitted that he had come to Ukraine "to fight with NATO".

