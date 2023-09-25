Denazification of 205th Brigade of Russian Armed Forces by Joint Detachment of Security Service of Crimea and Ukrainian Defence Forces. VIDEO
Soldiers of the SSU joint detachment and the Ukrainian Defence Forces showed a new video showing fragments of the destruction of the occupiers from the 205th Brigade of the Russian Army on the Dnipro islands in Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was published on theButusov Plus channel.
"Additional footage of the special operation to denazify the 205th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Dnipro Islands by the combined detachment of the Security Service of Crimea and the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the commentary to the video reads.
The occupiers of the 205th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were trapped and abandoned by their commanders, so a significant number of the invaders were eliminated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password