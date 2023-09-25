ENG
Ukrainian soldiers for first time equipped Hydra 70 missile launcher from ground platform. VIDEO

Engineers from the Ukrainian army have managed to place a Hydra 70 unguided missile launcher on a pickup truck. For the first time, the defence forces showed how to attack the occupiers with this system.

The video shows a Ukrainian pickup truck with an LAU-131 unit for the US Hydra-70 unguided air defense missiles, Censor.NET reports.

Interestingly, these 70 mm missiles are designed to destroy targets on the ground, but they were usually launched from helicopters. Given their relative lightness, Ukrainian engineers have figured out how to safely use this ammunition from a ground platform. Moreover, it is safe for personnel to do so.

