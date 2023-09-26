Surviving enemy mortar launcher runs away from position hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Signum unit hit the position of an enemy mortar unit using a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the drone hit a mortar ammunition storage site. There were four occupants at the position. One of them jumped out of cover on all fours and started running away. The fate of the other three is unknown.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password