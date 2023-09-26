ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13653 visitors online
News Video War
9 376 6

Surviving enemy mortar launcher runs away from position hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Signum unit hit the position of an enemy mortar unit using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the drone hit a mortar ammunition storage site. There were four occupants at the position. One of them jumped out of cover on all fours and started running away. The fate of the other three is unknown.

Read more: UN Secretary General Guterres called for elimination of nuclear weapons

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 