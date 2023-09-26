Russian Defence Ministry shows allegedly "live" Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov at meeting. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country showed the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, at a military meeting. Earlier, the SOF reported on his liquidation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments to the Russian media that he had no information about the liquidation of Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov.

A few minutes later, the Russian Ministry of Defence released photos from a military meeting, one of which shows Sokolov's image on the screen. The occupying country's Ministry of Defence also published a video of the meeting. In it, Sokolov sits motionless, and a few seconds later, he suddenly puts on glasses.







On 22 September 2023, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers reported one killed (and later missing) Russian.

The Special Operations Forces said the strike killed Russian Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov.

