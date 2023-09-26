Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroyed enemy T-80 and T-72 tanks and D-30 howitzer. VIDEO

In one evening, the Ukrainian military destroyed Russian equipment worth more than $7 million with a drone. Thus, the strike company of the Achilles UAV of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade hit T-80 and T-72 tanks and a D-30 howitzer.

According to Censor.NET, the successful destruction of the occupiers' equipment was posted on his Telegram page by Mikhailo Fedorov.

