ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13653 visitors online
News Video War
5 586 1

Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroyed enemy T-80 and T-72 tanks and D-30 howitzer. VIDEO

In one evening, the Ukrainian military destroyed Russian equipment worth more than $7 million with a drone. Thus, the strike company of the Achilles UAV of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade hit T-80 and T-72 tanks and a D-30 howitzer.

According to Censor.NET, the successful destruction of the occupiers' equipment was posted on his Telegram page by Mikhailo Fedorov.

See more: Russian troops use naval weapons, including Frankenstein machines, for land warfare against Ukraine - Bild. PHOTO

Author: 

tank (1077) elimination (4992) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 