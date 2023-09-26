Drone drops ammunition on occupiers who survived after their IFV hit mine. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 53rd Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Mechanised Brigade dropped ammunition from a drone on the occupiers, who survived after their IFV hit an anti-tank mine.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the armoured vehicle explosion and drone attack was posted on social media. At least a dozen enemy infantrymen can be seen on the video.

"A Russian infantry fighting vehicle hit an anti-tank mine in the Avdiivka direction. The soldiers of the 53rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately sent "help" and methodically killed the enemy landing party with a drone drop," the author of the publication said in a comment.

