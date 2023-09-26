Ukrainian National Guard detects and destroys Russian "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance men from the 27th Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery system 2C5 Hyacinth-S.
This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password