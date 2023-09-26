ENG
Ukrainian National Guard detects and destroys Russian "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men from the 27th Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery system 2C5 Hyacinth-S.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

