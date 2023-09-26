ENG
Border guards hit enemy with three shells in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Borderline aerial reconnaissance struck at enemy positions in the Bakhmut direction. UAV operators tracked the movement of enemy infantry and hit them with three shells.

According to Censor.NET, one occupier was wounded in the attack.

