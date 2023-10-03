Kharkiv is not just holding on, but helping to keep our entire East strong, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 587th day of the war with Russia.

"Today we are in the Kharkiv region. Kupiansk and Lyman directions, then the city of Kharkiv. Our soldiers, combat brigades, commanders. As always, we are talking to the combatants. Specific needs of the units. We talk about weapons and supplies, and about manning the brigades. There are things that need to be done, in particular, to ensure that our brigades have more motivation, more combat capabilities.

Today, I held separate long meetings with all those responsible for defence and the socio-economic situation in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. There are many issues that are important for the region. Especially before the winter. Especially given the constant Russian terror against Kharkiv and the occupier's attempts to intensify assaults on our positions.

I heard a report from General Syrsky and the heads of the regional Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, who gave detailed reports on the defence of the Kharkiv region. We discussed with the relevant officials - the head of the region, the head of the city, the Minister of Energy, the head of Ukrenergo, the head of Naftogaz and others - protection from Russian shelling, energy supply to towns and villages in Kharkiv region, protection of energy facilities, restoration of homes and social services, and humanitarian demining.

The meetings also included instructions on preparing for the heating season, reconstruction, and physical protection of energy facilities from Russian strikes. Everything needs to be done, and some things need to be accelerated significantly. Tomorrow, I expect a detailed report on the restoration projects from the government. Separate instructions are given to the military," Zelensky said.