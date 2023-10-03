ENG
Solovyov took great exception to Yandex, which calls him "Russian propagandist": "You are f#cking animals". VIDEO

The Yandex search engine calls the well-known pro-Kremlin journalist Vladimir Solovyov a "propagandist".This caused him hysteria.

 The propagandist spoke about his insult on the air of one of his programs on Russian TV, Censor.NET reports

"I type 'Dmytro Gordon' – 'Ukrainian journalist'. I type "Vladimir Solovyov" – "Russian propagandist".You're f#king animals!" Solovyov shouted.

