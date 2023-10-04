Ruscist Mussagaleyev, who killed civilian during occupation of Bucha, was served notice of suspicion - SSU. VIDEO

A racist involved in the torture and murder of civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region has been identified.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"Lieutenant Nursultan Mussagaleyev is the commander of a reconnaissance platoon of the 104th Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces (Pskov).

After the invaders escaped from Kyiv region, the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation awarded Mussagaleyev with the "Hero of Russia" star and the medal "For Military Distinction". Then Russian propagandists filmed a story about him, which was broadcast in "prime time" on the "Russia 1" TV channel," the statement said.

Read also: Korynevych: Special tribunal will try not Russia, but its individual citizens

On 24 February 2022, he crossed the northern border of Ukraine as part of the occupation forces and arrived in the Bucha district to prepare for an attack on Kyiv.

"During his stay in the community, Mussagaleyev took part in so-called 'cleansing operations' aimed at suppressing the resistance movement and intimidating the residents of the region. During one of these punitive measures, the commander of a Russian reconnaissance platoon ordered his subordinates to kidnap a 29-year-old local resident who was driving a car through an enemy checkpoint.

The captors accused him of allegedly helping the Ukrainian military build fortifications near Kyiv. The fictitious "reason" for this was photos of construction materials found on his mobile phone. The victim was taken to the forest near the village of Dmytrivka, where he was brutally tortured for a long time, and then, on the order of Mussagaleyev, shot dead and left his body at the scene of the murder," the SSU said.

Also read: Russian soldier who intimidated and raped local woman during occupation will be tried in Kherson region

The SSU received testimony from a Russian prisoner of war who was part of the defendant's unit at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The prisoner of war confirmed the fact of torture and execution of a resident of the Bucha district.

Two more subordinates of Mussagaleyev, who shot the victim, were also identified. They were the deputy platoon commander of the occupiers, Senior Sergeant Oleksiy Kolesnikov, and the commander of the 2nd division of the enemy unit, Sergeant Oleksandr Viselkov.

Mussagaleyev and his two accomplices were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 28 and Parts. 1, 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons).