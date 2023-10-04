Destroying enemy tank equipped with minesweeper near village of Makiivka in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank equipped with a mine trawl that was trying to advance on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that one occupier managed to get out of the burning armoured vehicle and escape.

"The destruction of a Russian tank near the village of Makiivka, Luhansk region, by the 66th Mechanised Brigade. It is noteworthy that the Russian armoured vehicles were equipped with a mine trawl, probably KMT-7, which is quite rare for the enemy. The appearance of tanks in the temporarily occupied zone with such equipment may indicate either dense mining of the location by the Armed Forces of Ukraine or that these armoured vehicles have become hostages of Russian troops and now, without detailed maps, are sometimes forced to move at random," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

