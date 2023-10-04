Donetsk will be without heating in winter, Pushylin blames people for this. VIDEO
In occupied Donetsk, people in one of the districts were informed that they would not have heating in winter: the boiler houses were closed. The head of the occupation "administration" of the occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, blamed "unaware citizens" who steal water from the heating system.
According to Censor.NET, people complain that "everyone has abandoned them" and they are dissatisfied with the so-called SMO.
