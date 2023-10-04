Armed Forces of Ukraine deceived Russians: occupiers "bought" dummy air defense system "Buk" by spending ammunition "Lancet". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers deceived the Russian military at the front, forcing them to "buy" a wooden dummy of the "Buk" missile system. As a result, a Russian Lancet munition attacked the replica of the Ukrainian SAM.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers spotted a camouflaged Buk missile system on the frontline, which looked indistinguishable from the original. In fact, it was a wooden replica, at which the Russians aimed their drone.
Despite the obvious failure, the Russians still published a video of their "successful" operation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password