3 834 4

Border guards neutralized Russian "Rapira" anti-tank gun with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, the aerial reconnaissance of "Steel Border" destroyed a camouflaged Russian 100-mm MT-12 "Rapira" anti-tank gun with an FPV drone.

The corresponding video was published on the official page of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

At first, the anti-tank enemy gun, which was standing on the outskirts of the landing, was "noticed" by a reconnaissance drone. After that, the operator sent a kamikaze drone to the target. The drone hit the enemy's equipment, after which a fire broke out and smoke rose above the "Rapira".

