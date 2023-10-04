Ukrainian mortars destroyed camouflaged depot with BK and 2 mortars of occupiers. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 3rd regiment of the SOF covered with aimed fire a camouflaged ammunition depot and 2 120-caliber mortars of the Russian invaders.
After a targeted strike by mortars of the SOF, the occupants' compound did not stop detonating for a long time, Censor.NET reports.
