Ukrainian mortars destroyed camouflaged depot with BK and 2 mortars of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 3rd regiment of the SOF covered with aimed fire a camouflaged ammunition depot and 2 120-caliber mortars of the Russian invaders.

After a targeted strike by mortars of the SOF, the occupants' compound did not stop detonating for a long time, Censor.NET reports.

