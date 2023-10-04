ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9268 visitors online
News Video War
3 809 4

Ukrainian mortars destroyed camouflaged depot with BK and 2 mortars of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 3rd regiment of the SOF covered with aimed fire a camouflaged ammunition depot and 2 120-caliber mortars of the Russian invaders.

After a targeted strike by mortars of the SOF, the occupants' compound did not stop detonating for a long time, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of unit of Defense Forces of Ukraine "Berkut" destroyed another batch of Russian ammunition. VIDEO

Author: 

SOF (277) mortar (39) ammunition warehouse (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 