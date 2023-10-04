They spoke meaningfully about good things for Ukraine, we managed to achieve something important in security matters, - Zelenskyy told what he talked about with Budanov. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of October 4.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Zelenskyy's official Telegram.

The message states: "A brief report for this day. There were various meetings. Among the main ones - a meeting with the head of the Defence Intelligence. It is meaningful. About good things for Ukraine - we managed to do something important in security matters. Details - later.

Today, there was a report by the head of the SSU on countermeasures against collaborators. Also meaningful. And in general, there is something to thank our guys from the SSU for today. Important operations, and most importantly - effective. Well done!

I held a meeting with government officials - it was agreed upon in Kharkiv yesterday. We have various government programs for recovery, for helping regions and people who have lost their homes. There is work to rebuild the social sphere and physical protection of energy facilities. Regarding such issues, he instructed to prepare a detailed report.

We are doing everything to give Ukraine more air defense systems before winter. And now, by the way, we expect certain decisions from our partners. But all the work in the regions, which concerns the physical protection of critical objects and urgent reconstruction, should be carried out as much as possible before winter."