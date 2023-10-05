Fighters of "Bulava" unit destroyed self-propelled guns behind enemy lines with "Dyki Shershni" FPV drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bulava unit, together with the aerial reconnaissance of the 3rd Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyy Separate Presidential Brigade, destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery unit with "Dyki Shershni" FPV drones.

In the footage captured by aerial reconnaissance, you can see how the occupiers are running away from the drones and the consequences of the detonation of the ammunition. We won't disclose the distance our drones flew to, but we will only add that self-propelled artillery systems do not operate at the frontline.

The drones were manufactured at the expense of the Censor.NET community and Yurii Butusov.

