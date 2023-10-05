National Guardsmen destroyed enemy 2C7 "Pion" SPG with help of "HIMARS" MLRS. VIDEO

The National Guard destroyed a Russian 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled artillery system with a HIMARS MLRS strike.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.

"The National Guardsmen of the 3rd Operational Brigade continue to destroy the enemy's offensive and defensive potential on a weekly basis. On 03.10.2023, at about 11:00, the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" established the location of the enemy's 2S7 "Pion" SPG. As a result of the adjustments and targeting provided, the Defence Forces delivered a fire strike on the target using the HIMARS artillery system, as a result of the strike, the enemy self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 24.02.2022 to 05.10.2023, the occupation forces approximately lost 6643 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine.

