Occupant peeked around corner and was shot in head. VIDEO
A Ukrainian sniper eliminated a Russian occupier who looked out from the corner of the building for a moment to see the situation.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian sniper's combat work was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password