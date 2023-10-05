ENG
Occupant peeked around corner and was shot in head. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sniper eliminated a Russian occupier who looked out from the corner of the building for a moment to see the situation.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian sniper's combat work was posted on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 279,440 people (+360 per day), 4,732 tanks, 6,565 artillery systems, 9,008 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

