Reconnaissance men of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Artan" fight with ruscists in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men engaged in combat with Russian invaders in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and inflicted significant losses on the Nazis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In the course of the operation, the reconnaissance men of the "Artan" Special Forces unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine landed on the western coast of the peninsula, as well as on the Tendra and Kinburn Spits.

In the occupied territories, the soldiers engaged in a fierce battle with the Nazis and inflicted significant losses on the Russians.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that on their way back from a combat mission in Crimea, the Artan soldiers also fought a battle at sea - the enemy tried to pursue the special forces in surface fast patrol boats with air support.

"This is not the first and not the last operation of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean peninsula. Most of them will become known only later. This is a systematic, planned and coordinated work of all units involved. The enemy will feel the consequences of our work for a long time. By our actions, we constantly remind the Russian invaders of the inevitability of liberation of all occupied territories," said Artan commander Viktor Torkotiuk.

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special forces landed in the occupied Crimea.

Also read: Everything the Russians could do to defend the Crimean bridge, they have already done, - Navy spokesman Pletenchuk