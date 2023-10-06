Five occupiers were eliminated, two were wounded: Ukrainian drones attacked enemy group in direction of Tokmak. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used attack drones to attack an enemy group of 11 occupants near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, five occupants were killed and two wounded in the attack.

"Our aerial reconnaissance near the village of Verbove in the Tokmak sector detected an enemy unit consisting of 11 occupants moving towards our positions at night. Immediately afterward, attack drones flew out to hunt them down, launching their attack when the enemy soldiers decided to take a break. Three drops killed 5 occupiers and wounded two, and unfortunately, four managed to escape, but we hope it won't be for long. Great job to the fighters of the 82nd Air Assault UAV Company, Specialist Platoon," reads the commentary to the post on social media.

