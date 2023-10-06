Four Ukrainian fighters forced six occupiers to flee from fortified position and eliminated five of them. VIDEO

Six Russian occupants tried to escape from their position during the assault by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, it is noteworthy that the footage captured by the Ukrainian drone shows an assault group consisting of four Ukrainian soldiers. The escape from the position of most of the occupiers cost lives - 5 eliminated invaders can be seen on the recording.

"The video was filmed by our reconnaissance drone during the capture and clearing of Russian positions by the fighters of the 2nd Mountain Assault Battalion of the 128th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia sector. During the assault, the occupiers abandoned their positions, but not all of them managed to escape. Many were 'lucky' enough to stay forever in the Ukrainian land they were trying so hard to capture," the commentary to the video reads.

