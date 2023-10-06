ENG
Battered phones of Hroza village residents killed by ruscists. Relatives try to call them in vain. VIDEO

A video was published on the network, which filmed the phones of those killed during the missile strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, one of the mobile phones is ringing continuously. Apparently, someone from the family is trying to contact the subscriber.

It should be noted that on October 5, 2023, Russian invaders hit the Hroza village in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, 52 people were killed.

