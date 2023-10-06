Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroy occupants’ equipment with FPV drones in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the company of the ACHILLES strike unmanned aerial vehicle systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, the ataman, destroyed the equipment of the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut direction with drones.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel ButusovPlus, Censor.NET informs.
With FPV drones, it was possible to destroy or hit:
- IFV-2 (1 unit) – destroyed
- LAT (1 unit) - affected
- D-20 cannon (1 unit) - hit
- UAZ Bukhanka (2 units) - destroyed
- SPG 2S9 "Nona-S"(1 unit.)- destroyed
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password