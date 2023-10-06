Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroy occupants’ equipment with FPV drones in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the company of the ACHILLES strike unmanned aerial vehicle systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, the ataman, destroyed the equipment of the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut direction with drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel ButusovPlus, Censor.NET informs.

With FPV drones, it was possible to destroy or hit:

IFV-2 (1 unit) – destroyed

LAT (1 unit) - affected

D-20 cannon (1 unit) - hit

UAZ Bukhanka (2 units) - destroyed

SPG 2S9 "Nona-S"(1 unit.)- destroyed

