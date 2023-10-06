ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5642 visitors online
News Video War
3 747 1

Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroy occupants’ equipment with FPV drones in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the company of the ACHILLES strike unmanned aerial vehicle systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, the ataman, destroyed the equipment of the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut direction with drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel ButusovPlusCensor.NET informs.

With FPV drones, it was possible to destroy or hit:

  • IFV-2 (1 unit) – destroyed
  • LAT (1 unit) - affected
  • D-20 cannon (1 unit) - hit
  • UAZ Bukhanka (2 units) - destroyed
  • SPG 2S9 "Nona-S"(1 unit.)- destroyed

Watch more: Evacuation of a Ukrainian wounded under sniper cover. VIDEO

Author: 

92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124) drones (2332)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 