Israel has announced massive call-up of reservists, country’s army is in state of readiness for war. VIDEO

After the morning rocket attack by Hamas on the territory of Israel, the country’s Ministry of Defense announced a massive call-up of reservists.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

It is also reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared a state of readiness for war.

"The IDF declares a state of readiness for war... There is a large-scale rocket attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, terrorists entered the territory of Israel through various points," the statement said.

The office of the Prime Minister of the country reported that the Cabinet of Ministers will meet around 1:00 p.m. local time. After a detailed assessment of the situation at 9:30 a.m., Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the call-up of reserve soldiers by the needs of the IDF.

The minister also announced a "special security situation" on the territory of Israel within a radius of 80 km from the Gaza Strip. This status allows the IDF to provide security instructions to civilians at nearby facilities.

Watch more: Hamas launched massive rocket attack on Israel, militants of Gaza Strip are trying to enter southern settlement. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to fight back. He reported that 5,000 rockets were fired at Israel.