Russian cannon and mortar destroyed thanks to artillery of NGU Rubizh. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance determined the coordinates of the enemy’s equipment and personnel and adjusted the strike of the artillery of the 4th Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard, which destroyed a Russian MT-12 Rapier cannon and an 82-mm 2B9 Vasilok automatic mortar.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Enemy launched rocket attack on village in Kharkiv region, two people were injured. PHOTO