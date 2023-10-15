ENG
Soldiers of AFU destroyed Russian T-80 tank with shot from "Krab" self-propelled gun in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance discovered an enemy T-80 tank near the settlement of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The gunners needed one accurate shot from the Krab self-propelled guns to destroy the Russian tank.

The gunners worked perfectly - the Russian machine was torn to pieces, Censor.NET reports.

