Soldiers of AFU destroyed Russian T-80 tank with shot from "Krab" self-propelled gun in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance discovered an enemy T-80 tank near the settlement of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The gunners needed one accurate shot from the Krab self-propelled guns to destroy the Russian tank.
The gunners worked perfectly - the Russian machine was torn to pieces, Censor.NET reports.
