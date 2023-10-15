ENG
UAV operators eliminated occupiers in Avdiivka direction with accurate grenade drops. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh eliminated a group of occupiers in the Avdiiv direction with accurate drops of M67 grenades from a drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET informs.

