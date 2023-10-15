ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6334 visitors online
News Video War
7 080 7

Soldiers of 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion attacked occupiers with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Asgard group of the Ochi unit of the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion eliminated at least two occupants using a kamikaze drone.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: SSU Special Forces attack power substation in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2399) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2899)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 