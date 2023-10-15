Soldiers of 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion attacked occupiers with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Asgard group of the Ochi unit of the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion eliminated at least two occupants using a kamikaze drone.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
