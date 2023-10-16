Artillerymen hit Russian 2S7 "Pion" SPG and enemy infantrymen: "Oh, shell hit well! It hit the right place!". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian 2S7 Pion SPG (self-propelled gun) and enemy infantrymen who were near the artillery system.

As Censor.NET reports, a video of the artillery strike on the occupiers was published on social networks.

"Oh, the shell hit well! It hit the right place!", commented a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operator who was watching the attack.

